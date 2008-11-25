Warner Bros. Renews 'TMZ' On Fox Owned-And-Operated Affiliates

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution has renewed its access magazine, TMZ, on the Fox owned-and-operated affiliates for two more years, the companies said Tuesday.



“TMZ has managed to do what few new shows have done over the last few years: create a unique viewer experience and deliver ratings,” said Ken Werner, president of WBDTD, in a statement. “The success is due to having identified an underserved audience, delivering a superior series that satisfies the audience’s appetite, and then partnering with stations to market it in a strategic multiplatform manner.”



“This is an important extension for our group, as TMZ continues to emerge as a key first-run compliment to our overall news and information strategy on the Fox owned-and-operated stations,” added Frank Cicha, senior VP of programming for the Fox Television Stations, also in a statement.



Currently in its second season, TMZ ranks second among all entertainment magazines season to date among adults 18–49, women 18–49 and adults 25–54. The show is typically third in households, behind only CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight and Inside Edition. Additionally, TMZ is also the only magazine program in syndication to show year-to-year gains in households and all key female demographics.







Season to date, TMZ is averaging a 2.0 household rating, up 11% from a 1.8 through the same point last year. The show also posts a season-to-date 1.4 among women 18-49 and 25-54, up 17% from last year’s 1.2 in both demos. Among women 18-34, the show is averaging a 1.4, up 27% from last year’s 1.1, according to Nielsen Media Research and WBDTD.







TMZ debuted last September with Fox serving as the primary station launch group. The show, which launched off Warner Bros.’ highly successful Web site, TMZ.com, went on to become the highest-rated new first-run strip of last season. The program features several multiplatform elements for affiliates, including a branded module that resides on each station’s home page.