Warner Bros. Discovery Taking $3.2 Billion to $4.3 Billion in 3Q Charges

Warner Bros. Discovery, restructuring to cut cost and pay down its massive debt, said it expected to report charges against third quarter earnings of between $3.2 billion and $4.3 billion.

The charge will include assessment against programming that would lead to content impairment and development write-offs of approximately $2 billion to $2.5 billion.

Since Discovery acquired WarnerMedia from AT&T, new management led by CEO David Zaslav has canceled many projects in the Warner Bros. pipeline including a nearly complete Batgirl film and movies being made for its HBO Max streaming service.

Organization restructuring costs, including severance, retention, relocation and other related costs will be between $800 million and $1.1 billion. The company has seen layoffs in nearly all of its divisions.

Facility consolidation activities and other contract termination costs will be between $400 million and $700 million.

The estimated cash expenditures from the organization restructuring, facility consolidation activities and other contract termination costs will be in the range of approximately $1 billion to $1.5 billion, the company said.

"While the company's restructuring efforts are ongoing, including the strategic analysis of content programming which could result in additional impairments above the estimate provided above, the restructuring initiatives are expected to be substantially completed by the end of 2024," the company said in an SEC filing.

The company plans to announce its third quarter results on November 3.

Warner Bros. Discovery reported a $3.4 billion second quarter loss, which included $2 billion in amortization of intangible assets, $1.033 billion in restructuring and other charges and $983 million of transaction and integration expenses involved in combining Discovery with WarnerMedia.

The company also cut its guidance for future earnings, blaming decisions and projections made at WarnerMedia that needed to be revised or reversed.

Warner Bros. Discovery shares fell 2.3% to close at $13.18 Monday. The shares are down from a 52-week high of $31.55. ■