Warner Bros. Discovery Outright Kills a Nearly Finished $90 Million Movie, 'Batgirl'

In a surprising move that could signal dramatic change up ahead for HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery has killed a $90 million film project, Batgirl, that's in the post-production stage.

Starring Dominican actress Leslie Grace in the title role alongside Michael Keaton and J.K. Simmons, with Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing, Batgirl was part of a portion of the 2022 Warner Bros. film slate positioned for release directly to streaming service HBO Max.

The culmination of the spinoff of WarnerMedia from AT&T and $43 billion deal to merge the asset with Discovery, the newly minted and heavily leveraged Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to shed about $3 billion from its balance sheets right now.

A $40 million animated feature, Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, was also shelved.

WBD didn't formally announce these decisions, but it was widely reported by the Penske Media Hollywood trade conglomerate and other publications.

Company insiders are saying the decision to kill the almost finished Batgirl isn't rooted in the film being a disaster. Rather, it's about protecting Warner's DC Comics brand from the damage that could be wrought from mid-budget movie with limited star power.

The news comes 48 hours before WBD will deliver its second quarter earnings report. It's believed that the newly merged conglomerate will have something to say about the rollup of Discovery Plus into HBO Max ... or could it be the shocking revelation that it's the other way around?

With Discovery management, led by CEO David Zaslav, now running the combined company, sacred pillars of the erstwhile WarnerMedia strategy under former CEO Jason Kilar have been abandoned of late, including the bold, expensive move to shift HBO out of the Amazon Prime Video Channel wholesale market.

After all the blood and turmoil Kilar and company went through so that HBO Max could be experienced in its native app, not disaggregated by Amazon and other tech platforms, WBD is the process of reintegrating it back into Channels.