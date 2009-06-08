Warner Bros. Clears 'Christine', 'Curb', 'Entourage'

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution has cleared a trio of off-net shows: The New Adventures of Old Christine, Entourage and Curb Your Enthusiasm all have been sold in more than 70% of the country for fall 2010 debuts, according to Ken Werner, president of WBDTD.

The New Adventures of Old Christine, which CBS just picked up for a fifth season, was picked up by Tribune-owned WPIX New York and KTLA LA and by Weigel-owned WCIU Chicago. In addition, the show has been sold to the CBS, Sinclair, Fox, Local TV, Hearst, Raycom, Meredith, Acme, Titan, Roberts, Gannett, Capitol, Grant and Cox station groups. Christine will air as a double-run daily strip with two weekend broadcasts.

The show was sold with a five-minute local, two-minute national barter split, and Warner Bros. did get some cash for the show, say sources. Warner Bros.’ took the show out for sale less than a month ago, and executives there are pleased with how quickly it flew off its shelves.

“Stations realize how incredibly important it is for them to maintain their historical position of providing quality off-network series to their viewers,” said Werner. “Christine, Entourage and Curb are distinctive, high-profile series that will continue to fortify the sitcom blocks local station viewers and their advertisers have counted on.”

HBO’s Entourage and Curb Your Enthusiasm added several station groups to their rosters, including CBS, Sinclair, Fox, Local TV, Hearst, Raycom, Meredith, Acme, Titan, Roberts, Gannett, Capitol, Grant and Cox. Both shows already were cleared on the Tribune stations in 17 markets including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Both shows will air as daily strips with one weekend run. Entourage also has a run on Tribune’s WGN America cable network.