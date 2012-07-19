Warner Bros.' Bethenny Passes Six-Week Test With Flying Colors

Warner Bros.' six week test of Bethenny, a talk show

starring Real Housewife and Skinnygirl Bethenny Frankel, ends Friday,

July 20. Now the talk turns to when the show will return.

With ratings that collectively improved time periods on

Fox-owned stations in six markets -- New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas,

Phoenix and Minneapolis -- Bethenny is expected to earn a pick-up from

Fox and return for a national run.

No deal is in place yet, and several scenarios are under

consideration, but Warner Bros. and Fox appear to agree that the show should

come back, according to several sources. The question is when. Fox would prefer

to keep the show on the air from this point forward, but the costs of doing

that without yet having national advertising time included in the show are

prohibitive.

Bethenny premiered on June 11, and through Wednesday,

July 18, the show averaged a 0.9 rating among women 25-54, daytime's key

demographic, representing an 80% increase over last year's time-period

performance on those stations. Through week five, Bethenny improved on

its lead-ins by 22% and over year-ago time periods by 57% to a 1.1 rating/3

share in households, according to Nielsen. Bethenny also has improved

its July 2011 time periods by 80% among women 25-54 and 100% among women 18-49.