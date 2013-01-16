Wallach Resigns as Head of NBCU Domestic TV Distribution

Barry Wallach has resigned his position as president of

NBCUniversal Domestic Television. A replacement has not

yet been determined.

"Barry has led our syndication business with great

distinction," said Ted Harbert, chairman of NBC Broadcasting, in a

statement. "He has been a valued partner and colleague and I will deeply

miss his wise counsel. We thank him for all that he has done for NBCUniversal

and wish him nothing but continued success in the future."

Wallach sent a letter to his staff on Wednesday and held a

meeting with them, saying that "after an incredible run at NBCUniversal, I

want to share some news. I have been thinking for some time about the

possibility of change and want you all to know that I have decided to leave the

company in the coming weeks.

"I am finally going to take a deep breath, stop traveling so

much and spend some very important time with my family. I do intend on doing

many things down the road but have no immediate plans.

"The timing is perfect. I leave our business in terrific

shape, coming off our most successful syndication season to date in both

ratings and profitability. The momentum is on our side, and we are well

positioned to achieve even bigger and better things in 2013 and beyond. I

wouldn't feel comfortable making this decision otherwise."

This year, NBCU successfully launched The Steve Harvey

Show, which is produced by Endemol USA. The show is confirmedto return for season two and NBCU is currently signing deals with stations

through the 2015-16 TV season. NBCU also is renewing its new conflict talker, Trisha

Goddard, on stations throughout the country, and it plans to continue to

expand its Access Hollywood spinoff, Access Hollywood Live, to

additional markets.

Wallach has been president of NBCU Domestic Television

Distribution since May 2004, overseeing the distribution of NBCU-produced

products to all forms of television within the U.S. and Canada. That includes

distributing current TV and film products and library content to broadcast markets.

Wallach also oversees sales of first-run series such as Access

Hollywood, Steve Harvey, Maury, Jerry Springer,

Steve Wilkos and Trisha Goddard to TV stations, and sales of off-net

series such as 30 Rock, The Office, Monk and the Law

& Order franchise to TV stations.

Prior to being promoted to president in 2004, Wallach was

executive VP of NBC Enterprises under Ed Wilson, who launched the syndication

division for NBC. Before that, he was executive VP of domestic syndication for

CBS/Eyemark Entertainment, where he also worked for Wilson. While there,

Wallach sold such shows as Everybody Loves Raymond, Touched by an

Angel and Martha Stewart.