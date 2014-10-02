‘The Walking Dead’ Nets Highest MyNetworkTV Premiere in Six Seasons

MyNetworkTV saw a ratings boost with its off-network premiere of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

The zombie hit, which debuted on MyNet Wednesday night, chalked up the highest premiere on the programmer among adults 18-49 in six seasons, nabbing a 0.5 demo average across all of the programmer’s stations. In households, Dead averaged a 0.9 for MyNet.

New York (WWOR) and Los Angeles (KCOP) affiliates had a higher bump from Dead with the 9 p.m. airing garnering a 0.9 in the demo, a 125% increase over the same time period in 2013 with Law & Order: Criminal Intent earning 0.4 in the slot.

Dead also brought in growth among men aged 18-49 taking a 0.6 in the time period vs. 0.3 in Oct. 2013.

“Anytime you have an opportunity to get the number-one program on television before anyone else can get it, you have to do it,” Paul Franklin, executive VP and general manager, broadcast sales for Twentieth Television, told B&C ahead of the premiere on Wednesday. “I think it’s a great fit and a really good opportunity. It’s opened the doors for other content providers to look at MyNetworkTV differently.”

MyNet bowed Dead ahead of the series’ season five premiere on AMC Oct. 12.

The Walking Dead’s season four finale, which aired on April 1, averaged more than 10 million viewers aged 18-49.