'Wakefield' Premieres on Showtime Oct. 18
Psych ward nurse starts to lose his grip in Aussie drama
Psychological drama Wakefield premieres on Showtime Monday, Oct. 18. About “what happens when the sanest individual working in a psych ward begins to lose his grip,” the Australian series stars Rudi Dharmalingam.
Wakefield follows Nik Katira (Dharmalingam) who is exceptionally good at his job as a psych nurse. “With a gift for soothing the afflicted and reaching the unreachable, he’s the most stable person in what tends to be a pretty crazy place. But right now, as his own sanity is slipping, the question is … why?” wonders Showtime. “Tackling the complexity of mental illness with humor and heart, Wakefield explores the fine line between sanity and madness, powered by an intriguing psychological mystery.”
Kristen Dunphy and Sam Meikle are showrunners and executive producers. Dunphy created the show. Directors are Jocelyn Moorhouse and Kim Mordaunt.
Jungle Entertainment produces Wakefield in partnership with BBC Studios for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. The series is executive produced by Dunphy, Meikle, Chloe Rickard and Jason Burrows, along with Sally Riley from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
