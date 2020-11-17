WAGA Atlanta Expands 4:30 P.M. News

Fox’s WAGA Atlanta is expanding its 4:30 p.m. news to an hour, starting with the Nov. 23 4 p.m. broadcast. The weekday newscast will follow Judge Judy and lead into Fox 5 News at 5 p.m.

Christine Sperow anchors.

“Local news is more important than ever,” said VP/News Director Scott Stucky. “As the market leader, our viewers depend on Fox 5 to keep them updated on what’s happening in our community. The rapid growth of our 4:30 p.m. newscast was proof that viewers have an appetite for news and we are hoping this expansion can satisfy it.”

Fox 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley will continue to provide weather updates throughout the newscast.

The 4:30 p.m. weekday news premiered at the end of March. The Nov. 23 expansion increases Fox 5’s weekly local news output to 73 hours.

WAGA/Fox 5 is part of the Fox Television Stations.