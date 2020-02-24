WAGA Atlanta to Debut 4:30 P.M. News

Fox-owned WAGA Atlanta will premiere Fox5 News at 4:30 p.m. March 30. The half-hour weekday newscast will lead out of Judge Judy and lead into local news. The new program will give Fox 5 a full 12 hours of local news per weekday and 71 hours a week.

“The wide-ranging program will cover all topics pertinent to Atlanta and north Georgia residents, from politics and government, to health concerns, local events and breaking news,” said Fox 5.

New hire Christine Sperow will anchor the newscast. Chief meteorologist David Chandley will provide weather.

Sperow previously worked at WBTV Charlotte and KLTV in Tyler, Texas.

“We are excited about this opportunity to expand our commitment to providing news and information to viewers throughout north Georgia,” said Scott Stucky, WAGA VP and news director. “We are also thrilled to welcome Christine back to Georgia and trust she will be the perfect fit for our team and this newscast’s format.”

As of March 26, Sperow will co-anchor 11 p.m. newscast Fox 5 News Edge with Tom Haynes, and will contribute to the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.