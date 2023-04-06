WABC New York Sets Auto Show Special For April 8

WABC New York sees what’s going on at the New York International Auto Show with the one-hour special In the Fast Lane. It airs Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m. ET. WABC meteorologists Lee Goldberg and Brittany Bell and sports anchor Ryan Field host the special.

The Auto Show goes April 7 to 16 at the Javits Center on the west side of Manhattan.

“This year, there are more cars than ever, with a continued focus on electric vehicles,” WABC said. “The special looks at the Auto Show’s expanded Electric Ride & Drive track, with more than 250,000 square feet of indoor driving surface. Plus, what you need to know to buy a car in today’s market.”

In the Fast Lane also checks out some of the more intriguing cars on display, including a hybrid Chevy Corvette, an all-electric Nissan Ariya and a Bentley GTC convertible. The hosts also inspect a car from a James Bond movie, examine car wrap customization, and see a real DeLorean, similar to the one used in Back to the Future.

The show promises over 100 “immersive exhibits and experiences,” including Camp Jeep New York Toyota’s Thrill Ride, Virtual Reality Drives and Subaru’s national park themed exhibit.

Auto Show tickets go for $21 for adults and $7 for children.

Known as ABC7, WABC is part of ABC Owned Television Stations.