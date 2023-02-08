WABC New York Public Affairs Show ‘Tiempo’ Turns 40

Tiempo, a WABC New York public affairs show focused on the Hispanic community, marks 40 years on the air with its episode Sunday, February 12. Joe Torres hosts the program, which is on Sundays at 11:30 a.m.

“Tiempo has been serving the Hispanic community for 40 years, keeping its viewers informed and up to date on topics that matter the most to Latinos in the New York area,” said Marilu Galvez, president and general manager of WABC. “I cannot begin to express how proud I am to be part of this truly momentous occasion and to be at the helm of this historic program that has served the Hispanic community so well. We look forward to continuing to bring Tiempo’s thought provoking, impactful and informative format to its viewers and to deliver critical information to the greater communities we serve.”

Three former hosts are guests on the February 12 anniversary episode: David Novarro, Anna Carbonell and Miguel Pérez. Novarro anchors ABC7 Eyewitness News at noon and 4 p.m. Carbonell hosted and produced Tiempo for more than 13 years. Perez’s time on the show dates back to 1983, when it launched.

The anniversary episode will also offer segments looking back at Tiempo across the four decades. It will receive congratulatory video messages from Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father Luis, Ruben Blades, Congressman Ritchie Torres, Senator Bob Menendez and NY Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez, among others.

WABC is part of the ABC group. ■