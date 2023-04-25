Vizio Works With Experian To Improve Cross-Device Campaign Targeting

Vizio said it is working with Experian’s Consumer Synch identity resolution platform to enhance the targeting, measurement, analytics and attribution of cross-device ad campaigns running on Vizio’s Household Connect.

Household Connect enables advertisers to extend TV campaigns to additional devices within Vizio households. Working with Experian will help Vizio clients with enhanced insights into the incremental reach of frequency of campaign across linear and connected TV, including Vizio’s WatchFree Plus free ad supported streaming television channels and Vizio home screen promotions.

Vizio continues to work with data from TransUnion and Yahoo, as well as Vizio’s Inscape data unit, which pulls viewing data from 2 million smart TVs that have opted in.

“In addition to building out our in-house ad tech team and proprietary ad tech solutions, another big focus for us right now is expanding our ecosystem of best-in-class data partners,” said Travis Hockersmith, group VP of Vizio’s Platform Plus business. “This helps marketers to optimize and better understand the full-funnel impact of campaigns.”