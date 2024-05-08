Vizio Reports $12.1 Million Loss for First Quarter

Vizio Holding Corp., which has agreed to be acquired by Walmart, reported a loss in the first quarter despite growth in its advertising and data businesses.

Vizio’s first-quarter net loss was $12.1 million, or 6 cents a share, compared to a loss of $700,000, or 0 cents a share, a year ago.

Net revenue dipped 1% to $353.9.

Vizio’s platform business, which includes ad sales and data licensing, had a gross profit of $88.3 million, up 20% from a year ago.

Platform revenues were up 27% to $159.6 million.

The company said it expanded its direct ad relationships by 40%.

Vizio said it had 18.6 million SmartCast active accounts, up 7% Those accounts streamed 5.6 billion hours of content, up 15%. Hours per average SmartCast active account grew 8% to 101 hours per month.

Average revenue per SmartCast account rose 17% to $32.24.

The company’s device business lost 7.2 million as sales fell 16% to $194.3 million. Smart TV shipments fell 14% to 800,000.