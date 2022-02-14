Vizio Promotes Michael O’Donnell To Chief Revenue/Strategic Growth Officer
By Jon Lafayette published
Exec had been chief revenue officer for company’s Platform Plus business
Vizio said that it promoted Michael O’Donnell to chief revenue/strategic officer.
O’Donnell has been chief revenue officer of Vizio’s Platform Plus business since 2020.
According to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, O’Donnell’s salary is being increase to $530,000 from $360,000. He will also have a bonus with a target equal to 100% of his base salary. He is also eligible to receive stock options and other equity awards.
O’Donnell joined Vizio as senior VP, platform business in 2019. Before that he was CRO at Connekt Inc. He also held posts at YuMe, Athlon Sports Maxim and Hachette Filipacchi. ■
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.