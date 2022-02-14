Vizio Promotes Michael O’Donnell To Chief Revenue/Strategic Growth Officer

Vizio said that it promoted Michael O’Donnell to chief revenue/strategic officer.

O’Donnell has been chief revenue officer of Vizio’s Platform Plus business since 2020.

According to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, O’Donnell’s salary is being increase to $530,000 from $360,000. He will also have a bonus with a target equal to 100% of his base salary. He is also eligible to receive stock options and other equity awards.

O’Donnell joined Vizio as senior VP, platform business in 2019. Before that he was CRO at Connekt Inc. He also held posts at YuMe, Athlon Sports Maxim and Hachette Filipacchi. ■