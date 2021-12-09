Vizio Offers Winter Watchland of WatchFree Plus Holiday Cheer

In time for the holidays Vizio has launched a Winter Watchland on its WatchFree Plus streaming service.

The flurry of seasonal movies and TV shows is sponsored by Microsoft. Users will also find discount offers on TVs and sound bars bought as gifts or to upgrade the home viewing experience.

Vizio joins the streaming platforms with free, ad supported programming getting in on the seasonal spirit.

“This holiday season, we are pleased to offer our Vizio SmartCast audiences the ultimate holiday destination with hundreds of hours of free holiday movies, TV shows, music, and Vizio exclusives,” said Steve DeMain, VP of Engagement for Vizio.

Special channels available as part of the Winter Watchland include a Vizio Holiday Movie Collection on channel 200, Fork & Flight Holiday cooking shows on channel 400 and the Vizio Fireplace--the company’s version of the Yule log--on channel 502.

The holiday movies include exclusives Christmas on 5th Avenue from BrainPower Studio and Four Cousins and a Christmas from MarVista Entertainment. ■