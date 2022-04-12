Vizio Offers Promotional Discounts on Streaming Services

Vizio is offering users of its smart TVs discount and promotions so they can try out Apple TV Plus, Discovery Plus and fuboTV in April.

Vizio is offering users a three-month promotional trial of Apple TV Plus from April 25 through May 30. Viewers can take advantage of the offer through a banner on the home screen.

A 30-day promotional trial is available for Discovery Plus to people who purchase and register new Vizio TVs. The offer is available via email from April 22 to October 22.

Vizio Smart TV owners can get 20% off their first month of fuboTV via a promotional banner on screen.

“Vizio’s mission is to bring the best possible entertainment experience to the millions of people that use our products every day. Working with our content partners to extend discounts on their subscription services so that Vizio audiences can access premium programming helps us deliver on that mission,” said Liz Buhn, senior director of partner marketing at Vizio. ■