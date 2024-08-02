Vizio Looks To Score With Live Exclusive Women’s Cup Coverage

Vizio is jumping into sports with exclusive live coverage of the Women’s Cup summer soccer tournament on its WatchFree Plus streaming platform.

The Women’s Cup, featuring top professional soccer teams from the U.S., South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, is the first live sporting event on WatchFree Plus in the U.S., Vizio said.

Vizio will also be looking to cash in on the boom in women’s sports.

For Vizio set owners, a free pop-up channel will kick off August 7 and live games will start streaming August 9.

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive home of The Women’s Cup in the United States, highlighting our commitment to showcasing excellence in women’s sports,” Vizio group VP of platform content and partnerships Katherine Pond said. “Bringing live sports to WatchFree Plus is one way that we can celebrate the talent and passion of female athletes while making world-class sports entertainment more accessible to everyone.”

Previously the Women’s Cup was streamed on Paramount Plus.

The Women’s Cup is a co-production of Onside Entertainment, FXE Futbol, Royal Soccer, and Agrizonis Sports, along with ex-Juventus, Boca Juniors, and FC Dallas players.

“The Women’s Cup aims to reach new audiences and share the power of women’s soccer,” The Women’s Cup CEO John Paul Reynal said. “We are proud to name Vizio the exclusive viewing destination for the tournament in the U.S. so that millions will be able to enjoy the best talent and competition from around the world.”

Vizio is also offering fans who attend tournament games in Louisville, Kentucky, and visit the Vizio bus a chance to win a Vizio smart TV or soundbar.