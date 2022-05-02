Vizio Launching Analytics Platform Offering Enhanced Measurement

Smart TV set maker Vizio launched Vizio Analytics, a platform that customizes data from Vizio’s Inscape unit to enhance ad engagement.

Vizio Analytics offers analytics services to help brands work backwards from the outcomes they're seeking. This allows brands to develop tailored approaches to reaching bespoke audiences based on affinities, geographies, or demographics.

The new platform is part of Vizio's NewFronts presentation.

“We’ve built a custom analytics platform that gives brands the ability to leverage our massive TV footprint and data infrastructure for cross-platform campaigns,” said Travis Hockersmith, VP of Vizio’s Platform Plus Business. “This makes it easier to connect their customer management and measurement services of choice with our analytics support to achieve their goals. The result provides consumers with more relevant ads and gives clients outcome-based accountability with their investment decisions.”

To complement brands’ targeting preferences and plug into existing cross-platform buying strategies, Inscape built out an ecosystem of data integrations and compatibilities with trusted market leaders such as Neustar, Oracle, Experian, LiveRamp, Epsilon, Lotame, Acxiom, IRI, Upwave, Factual and Kochava.

The new analytics platform can serve as a planning tool and allow advertisers to understand incremental audience reach and frequency that Vizio Ads can generate on top of linear TV spend.

Vizio said one media and entertainment client employed Vizio Analytics to get a 94% lift in audience engagement. It found that 96% of Vizio viewers who engaged with the Vizio campaign would not have otherwise been exposed to it on linear TV.

Users of the platform the platform can also utilize third-party measurement support from Nielsen DAR, iSpot.tv, VideoAmp, and Comscore, all of which license Inscape data for measurement use cases. ■