Vizio Adds Fox Sports App, Fox Weather Channel for Smart TV Viewers

Fox Corp. and Vizio said they signed a multi-year expansion of their distribution agreement that will bring Vizio SmartCast users access to the Fox Sports app and Fox Weather.

To mark the launch of the Fox Sports app, the Vizio home screen will feature a “sports blitz” execution showcasing the live college football and NFL games airing the weekend of November 12 and 13.

The app offers live and on demand sports from Fox, FS1, FS2 and Fox Deportes, including live games and studio shows.

Fox Weather will be available as part of Vizio’s WatchFree Plus platform.

“We are pleased to extend and expand our long-standing relationship with Vizio as we bring Fox Weather and the Fox Sports app to Vizio users and provide them with greater access to our industry-leading portfolio of news, sports and entertainment,” said BJ Elias, executive VP, distribution advanced services, Fox Corporation.

Vizio already carries Fox’s Tubi, Fox Nation, and Fox Now apps, as well as Fox Soul and LiveNow on WatchFree Plus.

“Fox and Vizio have been working together for several years to bring audiences the best in entertainment. We are very pleased that our strategic relationship continues to grow, and our expanded agreement means Vizio users can enjoy a wide range of sports, live events, news and lifestyle programming for years to come,” said Katherine Pond, group VP of platform content & partnerships at Vizio. ■