Vin Diesel in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Spinoff on Disney Plus

I Am Groot, five original shorts inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy, premieres on Disney Plus August 10. Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the film franchise, voices Baby Groot.

“There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars,” goes the Disney Plus summary.

Bradley Cooper voices Rocket.

“Groot is a fan-favorite character,” says executive producer Brad Winderbaum. ”In the Guardians of the Galaxy series, we see him grow up because of the way the story unfolds. We wanted to revisit the character and tell stories about the period in his life when he was a little kid. This idea of self discovery, of a little kid learning their world, felt like exciting new territory for us.”

All five shorts are available on premiere day. The shorts were written and directed by Kirsten Lepore. Executive producers are Lepore, Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and James Gunn.

Guardians of the Galaxy came out in 2014. Diesel voiced Groot in that movie, as well as in subsequent Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder. ■