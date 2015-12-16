Vin Diesel Signs First-Look Production Deal With Universal TV

Vin Diesel’s One Race Television is partnering with Universal Television on a multi-year, first-look production deal. One Race, founded in 1995 by the famed actor, writer, director and producer, has produced several films in the Fast & Furious franchise.

One of the first offerings to market will be a TV series complement to Diesel and writer/director David Twohy’s sci-fi film franchise Riddick.

“In addition to being a huge star for our feature division, Vin is a true creative force as a producer. After sitting down with him and his team at One Race Television, it’s clear he will now also be an incredible asset to both the network and our television studio” said Jennifer Salke, president, NBC entertainment. “We feel really fortunate to be in business with not only an international powerhouse, but a truly thoughtful and passionate producer.”

Diesel has hired industry veteran Shana C. Waterman as head of television. Waterman, a former senior VP, event series at Fox, will oversee development and production.

“I have dreamt about expanding the One Race brand into television and now we’ve found the perfect creative partners in Bob [Greenblatt, NBC entertainment chairman], Jen and the team at Universal Television,” Diesel said. “Shana is an incredible addition to this team.”

Universal Television is a division of NBCUniversal.