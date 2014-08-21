'The View' Prepares Its Reinvention

ABC’s The View, which has been under much scrutiny this summer with the departures of three key cast members and its executive producer, announced Thursday that it will reveal its reinvention during its live season premiere on Monday, Sept. 15.

That reinvention includes a new studio, state-of-the-art set and logo.

It's the first time in the show’s 17-year history that it’s changed its on-air look. Show co-creator, star and co-executive producer Barbara Walters departed The View last May when she retired. Walters’ departure was quickly followed by Sherri Shepherd, who had been on the show for seven years, and Jenny McCarthy, who had only been on for one.

On the heels of those decisions came news that Rosie O’Donnell, who was in the middle of a lot of controversy when she was on the show in 2006-07, was returning. Liberal O'Donnell and conservative Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who left the show in July 2013 to go to Fox & Friends, often argued over political issues. Also swirling at the time was the rumor that Bill Geddie, who co-created The View with Walters and served as EP and showrunner, was out.

Last month, Geddie’s expected departure finally leaked, along with the arrival of new executive producer Bill Wolff, who is coming over to ABC from MSNBC, where he was executive producer of MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show and the network's VP of primetime programming. Days later, Geddie put out the following statement:

"I am enormously proud of the show that Barbara Walters and I created more than 17 years ago," Geddie said. "While I will no longer be involved in the day to day production, I will be providing transitional support to the show next season."

Still yet to be decided is who will fill the other two or three seats on the panel. In July, the show held chemistry tests with at least 10 candidates — all of them women, and many from political and sports backgrounds — but so far there have been no announcements.

“The View will stay committed to the original concept of smart women of different ages, experiences and backgrounds with diverse points of view engaging in thought provoking discussions derived from topics that face our nation and the world,” said ABC in a release.

The View is moving into a new studio in the ABC Broadcast Center in Manhattan with a state-of-the-art set designed in the round and an on-camera social media station that will allow the hosts to interact with viewers in real time.