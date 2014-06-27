Jenny McCarthy, Sherri Shepherd Leaving 'The View'

Updated June 30, 8:05 am PT

Both Jenny McCarthy and Sherri Shepherd are departing ABC’s The View.

“The View will be moving in an exciting new direction next season and ABC has made decisions to evolve the show creatively, said ABC in a statement.

“It’s been seven wonderful years on The View and after careful consideration it is time for me to move on. I am extremely grateful to Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie for giving me the opportunity. I look forward to the business opportunities that lay ahead for me and I am incredibly grateful to my View family and my fans for supporting me on this journey,” Shepherd said in a statement.

ABC also is moving the show into Katie’s old studio in the ABC Broadcast Center on 67th Street in New York City.

Shepherd and McCarthy’s departures come not long after the show’s creator, Barbara Walters, retired in April, leaving only one surviving panelist, Whoopi Goldberg. How ABC plans to fill the show’s empty seats is not clear yet.