MSNBC's Wolff Replacing Longtime EP Bill Geddie at 'The View'

Updated, Thursday, August 8, 7:10 am PT

It's been speculated ever since Jenny McCarthy and Sherri Shepherd announced their departures, but The View Executive Producer Bill Geddie is departing the program to be replaced by Bill Wolff, executive producer of MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show and the network's VP of primetime programming.

Geddie created the show with Barbara Walters and has executive produced it ever since its launch in 1997.

MSNBC would only confirm that Wolff is "leaving the network," but he comes to The View at a challenging time for the long-running panel. He joins with two panelists on board: veteran Whoopi Goldberg and returning Rosie O'Donnell. Walters retired last spring, and McCarthy and Shepherd both said they would be leaving the program earlier this summer. Shepherd had been with the program for seven seasons, McCarthy, only one.