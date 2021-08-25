VideoAmp Working With Snowflake On Secure Multi-Party Data Sharing

VideoAmp said it is working with data cloud company Snowflake to provide clients with the ability to share data among multiple parties while maintaining security and privacy.

The new capability enables advertisers, publishers and data owners to have a more comprehensive view of cross-screen measurement and optimization and is being integrated into VideoAmp’s measurement, activation and attribution tools.

NBCUniversal said it is already engaged in a pilot program working with the VideoAmp-Snowflake system to measure holistic cross-screen reach and frequency across multiple networks. The pilot will also allow advertisers to measure their own advanced audiences across linear TV, connected TV and online video.

NBCU this week said it received proposals from dozens of companies in the measurement and data business in response to its request for proposal aimed at looking at new ways to measure audiences and the impact of advertising.

Also Read: NBCU Shows Off Ad Tech Capabilities at One21 Event

VideoAmp expect to launch more private betas in the fourth quarter.

“The industry is at a crossroads of regulatory change, privacy shifts and increased awareness around privacy rights. With change comes opportunity,” said Ross McCray, Co-Founder and CEO of VideoAmp.

“We couldn’t be happier to partner with a company like Snowflake, who shares our level of commitment to preserving privacy and security for all stakeholders in the advertising ecosystem. The multi-party environments we’ve been able to build on Snowflake’s infrastructure allow for the extraction of high-quality insights from multiple data sources, without the data ever having to change hands,” he said.

VideoAmp said the first use case of the new measurement system allows multiple publishers and platforms to share their data, providing their own parameters around how the data can be used. The publisher and platform data is combined with VideoAmp’s proprietary commingled TV dataset and a client’s first and third party data within their Snowflake platform and the native cloud environment. VideoAmp clients and partners are able to leverage previously restricted datasets and use cases, while publishers are able to enjoy peace of mind regarding the security of their data.

“VideoAmp’s innovative approach to data sharing and security is a perfect example of how we can maximize the value of the Snowflake Data Cloud, all while enjoying the highest standard of cloud security and performance. Videoamp is a valued member of the emerging media cloud ecosystem” said Bill Stratton, Head of Media Strategy at Snowflake.