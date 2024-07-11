VideoAmp To Integrate Data, Inventory From Snap Into Ad Planning Tools

Measurement company VideoAmp said it made a deal with Snap enabling it integrate Snaps’s first-party data, video and augmented reality ad inventory into VideoAmp cross-platform campaign planning system.

The collaboration with Snap will enable VideoAmp clients make strategic budget allocations and efficiently reach audiences across linear TV, streaming and digital platforms, the company said.

“This should be seen as a game-changing moment for the industry and cross-platform planning,” said Pete Bradbury, chief commercial and growth officer at VideoAmp.

“We have the opportunity to meet consumers at every touchpoint and enrich the planning process by offering a more holistic solution across premium video and digital platforms,” Bradbury said. “Now clients can have the insights they need to more effectively allocate their budgets to reach their target audiences and achieve stronger, better business outcomes. And that’s exciting.”

Ad buyer Omnicom Media Group has already tested the addition of Snap’s data to the VideoAmp platform.

“How consumers engage with TV and video content is more fluid and diverse than ever as they traverse a rich media ecosystem,” said Megan Pagliuca, chief activation officer at OMG. “Whether linear TV, streaming environments like CTV, social platforms like Snap or all of the above. What matters to us is understanding these complex consumption dynamics and reacting with smart decisions. Gaining visibility into Snap’s in-platform video consumption strongly supports our mission of holistic cross-channel video planning.”

VideoAmp said that the combination also benefit Snap, particularly as AR adoption grows.

"At Snap, we help advertisers reach more than 800 million people on Snapchat every month and we’re excited to maximize the impact of their video campaigns with a comprehensive suite of video planning tools,” said Alexander Dao, global head of agency development & sales partnerships at Snap. “VideoAmp’s planner is already familiar to many agencies and gives us an opportunity to provide advertisers with more choices to plan and measure across our video and first-to-market AR formats.”