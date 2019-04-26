Snap Letting Buyers Reserve Ads in Discover Programs

Snap is launching Snap Select, which will let media buyers reserve commercials in Snapchat Discover shows, which reach the young consumers marketers covet.

Snap Select, which is expected to be up and running in the second quarter, offers non-skip six-second ads in premium video inventory at fixed cost-per-thousand viewers (CPMs).

The shows being sold via Snap Select reach young users, feature professionally created content and are curated by people to ensure brand safety.

Related: Snapchat Rolling Out Serialized, Scripted Shows

Like YouTube’s Google Preferred, Snap Select puts the most popular Snapchat Discover shows into a package for advertisers. Snapchat content partners involved in the program include NBCUniversal, ESPN, Viacom, Discovery, Hearst, BuzzFeed, Conde Nast Entertainment, NBA, NFL and Tastemade.

Related: adidas Launching Sneaker During Show on Snapchat

"Snap Select gives marketers and agencies access to reserve inventory in the most premium, popular shows on Snapchat, and a direct path to reach Millennial and Gen Z audiences that are increasingly difficult to reach elsewhere,” said David Roter, VP, global agency partnerships at Snap. “We're thrilled with our ability to deliver ROI with non-skippable, full-screen Commercials, with sound on and at scale."

With Snap Select, buyers will be able to pick the shows they want to advertise in and reserve the ad availabilities at a fixed price ahead of time, which is more like TV and the way more digital video ads are being sold.