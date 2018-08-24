adidas Launching Sneaker During Show on Snapchat

adidas Originals is launching a new version of its Falcon W sneaker and Snapchat users will be able to see it first and buy it while watching a show Saturday on Snapchat’s Discover page.

Snapchat, which has been ramping up its eCommerce business, said this is the first time a marketer has launched a product through a Snapchat show and the first time viewers have been able to swipe up within a show to buy a product using Snap’s commerce function.

Snapchat is working on the project with Darkstore, which will fulfill the sneakers and deliver them in the U.S. by Sept. 6.

The new sneakers will be introduced by being integrated into Saturday’s episode of the Snapchat show Fashion 5 Ways, which premieres at noon.

Adidas has all the ad units within the episodes and is called out as a sponsor within the episodes.

Financial details were not disclosed about the partnership arrangement among Snapchat, adidas and Darkstore.

On Fashion 5 Ways, the show, women explore creative ways to wear fashion staples like sneakers.

Snapchat has integrated products into shows before, with Wendy’s appearing during a Barstool Sports show and Abercrombie & Fitch appearing in E!’s Face Forward.

But this is the first shoppable integration.

Snapchat has been featuring celebrities selling merchandise through the app’s eCommerce function. Ariana Grande this week sold merchandise related to her new album Sweetener through a custom selfie lens on Snapchat. Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj sold a necklace tied to her album Queen.

The celebrity eCommerce push started with Kylie Jenner selling makeup during a video on Snapchat.

Fashion 5 Ways is produced by Thumb Candy Media, which also created Nail the Look, one of the most popular Snapchat shows.