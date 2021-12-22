VideoAmp Names Kelly McMahon Senior VP of Client Success

VideoAmp said it named Kelly McMahon as senior VP of client success, publishers and platforms, a new position.

(Image credit: VideoAmp)

McMahon, who had been with SpotX, will aim to build a team to accelerate the growth of VideoAmp’s business with TV networks, digital platforms, publishers, OEMs and MVPDs. Kim Jones, VideoAmp’s senior VP of client success will focus on brand and agency clients.

McMahon will report to VideoAmp CEO Micahel Parkes.

“By focusing on specific customer cohorts, our client success teams can get even deeper with clients, providing more customized solutions that get them to their business goals faster and more efficiently,” said Parkes.

McMahon was with SpotX for eight years. She was a senior VP when SpotX was acquired by Magnite earlier this year, continuing as senior VP of global demand operations.

“VideoAmp has seen such tremendous growth and traction over the past year and I couldn’t be happier to join such an innovative company. There is a laser focus on creating a more sophisticated currency framework for the entire industry and I look forward to bringing this mission to life for our portfolio of sell-side customers,” said McMahon. ■