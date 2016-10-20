Video: Speeches From B&C's 2016 Hall of Fame Class
By B&C Staff
Related: 'B&C' Hall of Fame Honorees Talk Teamwork, Trump
Couldn't make it to the Oct. 18 B&C Hall of Fame gala? We have the inductees' speeches from the 26th anniversary event below.
Inside the NBA
Deborah Norville
Robert Kraft
Michael Powell
Related: More Highlights From the 'B&C' Hall of Fame
Kevin Reilly
Jay Sures
Mark Pedowitz
Monica Gadsby
Peter Liguori
Keith Turner
Jeff Wachtel
Stuart Sucherman
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.