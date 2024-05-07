Victor Wembanyama, Top NBA Rookie, Featured on ‘Pass The Rock’

NBA Entertainment is closing out the second season of its series Pass the Rock with a look at Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, the league’s rookie of the year.

The series, avaialble on the NBA app, looks at the game's rising stars, and there is no bigger upcoming star than the 7-foot, 4-inch Wembanyama.

The episode stretches from Wembanyama’s childhood to getting drafted No. 1 by the Spurs in the NBA draft to playing against some of the game’s best players.

In addition to hearing from Wembanyama, viewers will get the scoop from Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, Metro 92 teammate Armel Traoré and trainer Tim Martin.

Already this season, Wembanyama was the third most-viewed player on NBA social platforms.

Earlier this year, Pass the Rock featured young stars Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.