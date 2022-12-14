NBA Show ‘Pass The Rock’ To Stream Exclusively On NBA App
Zion Williamson and other young stars featured in series executive produced by Jack Harlow
NBA Entertainment is launching an original series, Pass the Rock, that will appear exclusively on the NBA App starting Thursday.
The series is executive produced by rapper Jack Harlow and features some of the NBA’s young stars, starting with Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.
The series takes a behind the look at the league’s new generation of players as they prepare to compete with more established stars and take time off with friends and family.
“We’re simply the next wave of players. Each generation has them. We give our respect to the previous players because they set the groundwork for us to even be in this position,” Williamson says on the show.
After Williamson, episode two of the series revolves around the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown and premieres Dec. 23.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes are among the players featured in upcoming episodes.
The NBA App is a product of NBA Digital, the league’s joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. ■
