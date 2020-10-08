Vice Presidential Debate Drew 57.9 Million Viewers

VP Mike Pence battled a fly and Democrat Kamala Harris as 57.9 million tuned in

The vice presidential debate Wednesday night drew 57.9 million viewers, more than double the 27.6 million viewers in 2016, according to Nielsen.

Nielsen said that 18 networks aired live or tape delayed coverage from about 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET and that overall, the debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence generated a 33.7 household rating, up 41% from 2016.

Four years ago, when Pence debated Tim Kaine, it drew a 23.5 rating.

Related: Viewership Insights for the First Presidential Debate

The first presidential debate on Sept. 29 drew 73.1 million people, according to Nielsen.

For the VP debate, Fox News had the most total viewers with 11.5 million people tuning in.

ABC had 9.4 million viewers, CNN had 7.3 million, MSNBC had 6.7 million, NBC had 6.6 million, CBS had 5.2 million and Fox had 4.1 million.