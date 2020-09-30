Presidential Debate Draws 73.1 Million Viewers: Nielsen

The first presidential debate of the 2020 election drew 73.1 million viewers, down 13% from the first debate four years ago, which drew 84 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

President Trump and former VP Joe Biden squaring off drew a 40.2 household rating, down from the 47.6 rating generated when Trump took on Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Nielsen said the figures include live coverage on 16 broadcast and cable networks. The rating service notes that out-of-home viewing and connected TV are included in the 2020 figures, and could contribute as much as 11% of viewing for televised political events.

Fox News Channel drew 17.1 million viewers, the most of any TV network. It was followed by ABC with 12.1 million, NBC with 9.3 million , CNN with 7.9 million, MSNBC with 7 million, CBS with 6.1 million, Fox with 5.2 million and CNN with 51,000.