Vice Media Names Co-CEOs Following Dubuc Departure
Bruce Dixon, Hozefa Lokhandwala share chief exec role
Bruce Dixon, Vice Media’s chief financial officer, and Hozefa Lokhandwala, the company’s chief strategy officer, have been named co-CEOs with Nancy Dubuc having stepped down as CEO.
Dubuc held the role for almost five years, having succeeded Shane Smith in 2018.
“This is a pivotal time for our industry and for Vice,” Dixon and Lokhandwala said in a memo to employees. “Trust in traditional media has eroded, there are more ways than ever for our audiences to consume our content and revenue models are evolving faster than ever.”
Vice Media is seeking a buyer for the company. Vice does not enjoy the status it held years ago as a digital media company with an intense connection to younger consumers.
Dixon previously worked at the BBC. He joined Vice in 2021.
Lokhandwala was an investment banker at J.P. Morgan before coming on board at Vice in 2018. Lokhandwala has been a D.J. in New York dating back to his teens, reported the NY Times. He goes by DJ Fesones.
Dubuc, who spent nearly 20 years at A+E Networks before joining Vice Media, departed the company February 24. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.