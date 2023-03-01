Vice Media Names Co-CEOs Following Dubuc Departure

Bruce Dixon, Vice Media’s chief financial officer, and Hozefa Lokhandwala, the company’s chief strategy officer, have been named co-CEOs with Nancy Dubuc having stepped down as CEO.

Dubuc held the role for almost five years, having succeeded Shane Smith in 2018.

“This is a pivotal time for our industry and for Vice,” Dixon and Lokhandwala said in a memo to employees. “Trust in traditional media has eroded, there are more ways than ever for our audiences to consume our content and revenue models are evolving faster than ever.”

Vice Media is seeking a buyer for the company. Vice does not enjoy the status it held years ago as a digital media company with an intense connection to younger consumers.

Dixon previously worked at the BBC. He joined Vice in 2021.

Lokhandwala was an investment banker at J.P. Morgan before coming on board at Vice in 2018. Lokhandwala has been a D.J. in New York dating back to his teens, reported the NY Times. He goes by DJ Fesones.

Dubuc, who spent nearly 20 years at A+E Networks before joining Vice Media, departed the company February 24. ■