Nancy Dubuc Has Departed Vice

Nancy Dubuc, CEO of Vice Media, has stepped down. Dubuc, former president and CEO of A+E Networks, was named Vice Media chief executive in March 2018. Her last day at Vice was February 24.

Dubuc had spent nearly 20 years at A+E Networks, the last five as president and CEO. She oversaw a portfolio of networks that included A&E Network, Lifetime, History, Lifetime Movies and Viceland, the latter a joint venture with Vice, along with A+E Studios, A+E Networks International and A&E Films.

When Dubuc shifted to Vice, she took over the CEO title from Shane Smith, who became executive chairman. As she came on board, Vice revenue had been decreasing and the company faced charges that female employees were subject to improper behavior in the office.

Vice had a $5.7 billion valuation years ago, as it was seen to have the riddle of digital media figured out. Backers included Disney and A&E. Its valuation has since fallen dramatically, and it is seeking a buyer.

Dubuc’s memo did not say what the next chapter of her career holds. She did note the strides Vice has made in terms of diversification and a more inclusive work environment. ■