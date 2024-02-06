Viant Boosts Data Platform With AI Tools and Services

Viant Technology said that it has added new artificial intelligence-based tools and services to its data platform.

The tools are designed to help advertisers get more out of their relationships with publishers while maintaining consumer privacy.

Viant clients can take advantage of new features like Chat with Data, which enables advertisers to use generative AI to examine campaign performance against different key performance indicators (KPIs) and understand return on advertising spending (ROAS).

ESB Advertising, an independent agency, was an early user of the new features on Viant’s data platform, and saw an increase in ROAS of 40%.

“ESB Advertising's partnership with Viant’s omnichannel DSP and Data Platform has been instrumental to our success,” agency CEO Eiman Bassam said.

“Their programmatic focus, intuitive software, and personalized support have consistently delivered outstanding results. Viant’s data-driven approach has allowed us to leverage valuable insights to improve Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) for our clients, making our collaboration all the more impactful,” Bassam said.

Viant said using AI enables advertisers to analyze data onboarded to its platform using clean rooms.

“As a programmatic advertising technology leader, we’re excited to release innovative AI solutions that help solve for third-party signal loss for our customers,” Viant chief product officer Dustin Kwan said. “Our latest Data Platform enhancements are another example of the agility of the Viant platform. We are passionate about providing new ways for advertisers to address key industry challenges, while empowering marketers and agencies to unleash the full potential of data-driven marketing.”