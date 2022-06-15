Viamedia Sales Head Rick Tarvin Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer

Viamedia said it promoted Rick Tarvin to chief revenue officer.

Tarvin, who had been executive VP of sales at Viamedia, is filling a post last held by current Viamedia CEO David Solomon, to whom he reports.

In his new role, Tarvin will be responsible for all revenue-generating operations within the organization, including local, regional, digital, national, political, trade, direct response, interconnect and programmatic sales for the company’s cable operator clients.

“Rick played a pivotal role in the growth of Viamedia, and we couldn’t be prouder to acknowledge his 16 years of contribution to our company’s development and success with this well-deserved promotion,” said Solomon. “His leadership, enthusiasm, passion, energetic personality and media-sales experience give him the instinctive ability to understand clients’ needs, develop innovative solutions and motivate sales teams, making Rick the most qualified candidate for Chief Revenue Officer.”

Tarvin has been with Viamedia since 2006, starting as corporate manager of automotive and business development. He was elevated to executive VP of sales in 2016. He started in the cable industry in 2001 with AT&T Media Services, which became Insight Media in Covington, Ky. He started his career in 1993 with Trader Publishing Co. ■