Viamedia Promotes Jim O’Neill, Wendell Decker to Senior VPs

Viamedia said it promoted Jim O’Neill and Wendell Decker to senior VP from VP, effective immediately.

The two execs will head up the advertising company’s technology division following the retirement of co-founder and chief technology officer Randy Lykes. Lykes will continue as a board advisor and consultant.

O’Neill becomes senior VP of ad operations, overseeing all functions for Viamedia’s local and National traffic services partner services and business intelligence services departments.

O’Neill joined Viamedia in 2011 after posts at Comcast Spotlight and FedEx.

Decker becomes senior VP of IT and technical services, overseeing the IT and video and technical services department.

Decker joined the company in 2005. Before that he was with Frontier Vision, Adelphia, Comcast, AT&T and Insight Communications.

O’Neill sand Decker will report to CEO David Solomon and be based at Viamedia’s operations headquarter in Lexington, Ky.

“We heartedly congratulate Jim and Wendell on their well-deserved promotions,” stated Solomon, “Each of them has demonstrated a combination of strong executive leadership, innovative thinking, and the ability to achieve great results. They are great examples of what we strive for ourselves and for our customers at Viamedia.” ■