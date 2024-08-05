Viamedia Becomes Programmatic Sales Rep For News of the World

Viamedia made a deal to become the exclusive programmatic ad sales rep firm for the streaming news service News of the World, also known as NOW TV.

As part of the arrangement, Viamedia will improve inventory management and revenue generation for News of the World, while providing improved targeting capabilities and broader reach to News of the World’s advertisers, the companies said.

(Image credit: Viamedia)

“Securing exclusive programmatic ad rights for News of the World represents a significant step forward for Viamedia in the streaming media landscape,” said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia.

Viamedia, which has mainly worked with cable operators last month announced it was selling programmatic ads for Willow by Cricbuzz, which streams cricket matches.

“Our extensive expertise in ad sales propels us to the forefront of digital advertising innovation, ensuring unmatched success for our partners,” Solomon said. “By leveraging programmatic technology, we are enhancing the accuracy and reach of advertising campaigns and unlocking new revenue opportunities, driving industry-wide innovation and expanding our influence in the programmatic streaming sector.”

NOW TV is a streaming TV Service launched by Comcast’s Sky TV.