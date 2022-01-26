ViacomCBS Returning To Carnegie Hall for Upfront Presentation

ViacomCBS is planning to return to New York’s fabled Carnegie Hall for its upfront presentation on May 18.

CBS has held its upfront at the venerable venue for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the CBS, like other media companies, to make virtual presentations in 2000 and 2001.

“We’re thrilled to return to the iconic stage at Carnegie Hall this year and spotlight the power of ViacomCBS in what will surely be a show-stopping event,” said Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer for ViacomCBS Domestic Advertising Sales. “We look forward to delivering an entertaining and informative presentation that addresses the dynamic needs of our clients, which is absolutely critical as the marketplace continues to transform at a rapid pace.”

The ViacomCBS presentation will also be streamed for people who choose not to attend in person.

Earlier this week NBCUniversal announced that it would be again holding its upfront at Radio City Music Hall, a familiar location before the pandemic.

Last week, Fox said it was reimagining its upfront presentation plans including an event on May 16. But instead of holding it in a theater, it will be at the Skylight on Vesey in New York, a venue recently used for a Van Gogh exhibition. In December, the IAB announced that it plans to hold the 2022 NewFronts in person during the week of May 2. All five days of NewFront presentations will be streamed for remote viewers.

Disney Ad Sales also plans an in-person event this year. Disney said its event won’t be held in a large theater, but that it plans to find a space to create a more interactive experience for advertisers and media buyers. ■