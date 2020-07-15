ViacomCBS Renews Affiliate Agreements with Cox Media

ViacomCBS said it reached a new multi-year extension of its CBS TV Network affiliation agreement with Cox Media Group.

CMG is among the 10 largest operators of CBS affiliates. The deal covers stations in five markets, including KIRO-TV, Seattle, and WJAX-TV, Jacksonville, Fla.

Earlier this year, Viacom and CMG renewed the affiliation agreement for WXVT-LD in Greenville/Greenwood, Miss.

“We are happy to continue our longtime partnership with Cox Media Group,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Our agreement enables us to steadfastly serve CMG’s viewers and advertisers with industry leading entertainment, news and sports programming for years to come.”

The CMG CBS affiliates will continue to be available via CBS All Access under the new agreement, as well as on some virtual MVPD platforms.

“CBS has been our valued partner for many years, and we are very pleased to have renewed our affiliation,” said Cox Media Group CEO Dan York. “With our WHIO-TV Channel 7 in Dayton, Ohio, leading the way as the #1 CBS affiliate in the country, we are proud to continue our relationship with CBS and strengthen it further in years to come. Our CMG stations’ award-winning journalism coupled with the strong programming on CBS is a winning combination.”

The agreement for WJAX was approved by the station’s licensee, Hoffman Communications. CMG handles operational services for the stations.

The other stations covered by the renewal are WHIO-TV, Dayton, Ohio; KYMA-TV, Yuma-El Centro, Ariz., and KVIQ-TV in Eureka Calif.