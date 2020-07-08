ViacomCBS Makes Deal With Producer Darren Star

ViacomCBS’s Entertainment & Youth Group said it reached an overall production and development deal with producer Darren Star.

Star, best known for Sex and the City, Beverly Hills 90210 and TV Land’s Younger, will create projects for the Entertainment & Youth Group’s linear channels and work through MTV Studios.

“Darren is a creative force behind some of the most seminal shows of our time and we are thrilled he will continue to call ViacomCBS his home as we rapidly expand our studios business,” said Chris McCarthy, president, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group.

The projects will be overseen by Keith Cox, president of E&Y Studios.

“I am thrilled to continue this journey with Keith, Nina, Chris and the ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group. They inspire me with their passion and vision. I feel very fortunate to have a home that allows me to create content for all platforms," said Star.

Star’s Younger recently wrapped its sixth season with its highest-rated season finale.