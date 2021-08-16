ViacomCBS Agrees To Sell CBS 'Black Rock' HQ for $760 Million

ViacomCBS, continuing to sell off non-core assets, said it reached an agreement to sell Black Rock, CBS's famous midtown Manhattan headquarters, for $760 million.

The buyer is Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate and management firm.

Following the transaction, the company will lease back the space it still occupies in the building, at 51 West 52nd Street, on a short-term basis.

ViacomCBS's headquarters is at One Astor Plaza, which was Viacom's headquarters before it merged with CBS.

ViacomCBS said it will use the proceeds from this transaction to invest in strategic growth priorities, including its streaming initiatives.

ViacomCBS has been selling off what it considers non-core assets including publisher Simon & Schuster and CNET.