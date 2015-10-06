Viacom, Hulu Expand OTT Pact

Viacom said Tuesday that it has renewed and expanded its carriage deal with over-the-top service Hulu, giving the online video pioneer exclusive subscription video on demand rights to top-rated series from its Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and MTV networks.

The deal continues their existing relationship under which full episodes of late night shows including The Daily Show with Trevor Noah are available to stream on Hulu the day after airing on linear broadcast, and current seasons of selected shows from Viacom’s media networks remain available to stream on delay after airing on linear broadcast.

All Viacom series will be available to stream on Hulu with a subscription for $7.99 per month with limited commercials and $11.99 per month with no commercials. Beginning Tuesday, Hulu becomes the exclusive SVOD home to past seasons and future seasons of Inside Amy Schumer, Broad City, Drunk History and Key & Peele, as well as MTV hits Faking It and Finding Carter. Additional seasons of Workaholics, Awkward and Catfish: The TV Show are also now available to stream on Hulu.

