Viacom, Endemol to Launch Viacom Blink

Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) is partnering with Endemol to create a new female skewing channel, Viacom Blink!, that will target women 16 to 49 years old. The brand will first bow in Poland on Multimedia Polska and N Platform, reaching about 1 million subs, this summer and the two partners are exploring distribution in a variety of regions around the world.

As part of the partnership for the new channel, Blink! will have access to fare from Endemol's large library of formats and its distribution library, including such programs as Hot in Cleveland, Make Me A Supermodel and Fear Factor U.S.

Overall, the long-term partnership will grant VIMN access to more than 4,000 hours of content for television and digital media platforms, guaranteeing approximately 800 hours of premium premiere hours in the first year and approximately 650 hours in following years.

The channel will also be looking for acquisitions of feature films from outside suppliers.

"The launch of Viacom Blink! adds to our unrivalled offering alongside our premier powerhouse of global brands such as MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Viva and COLORS," noted Bob Bakish, President and CEO, VIMN in a statement. "A Viacom partnership with Endemol taps into the strengths of Endemol's content and Viacom's worldwide footprint as well as our expertise in global brand development to deliver an exciting new brand experience for our consumers and business partners."

"This international venture will provide a significant platform for thousands of hours of Endemol's programming across a wide range of genres," added Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Endemol. "We are looking forward to working with VIMN to make Blink! a big hit with its target audience worldwide."