VH1 Cancels 'Single Ladies'

VH1 has canceled Single Ladies.

The dramedy, which was the network's first hourlong scripted series, will end with its season three finale on March 24.

"We've been proud to deliver three seasons of the drama, romance and style that engaged viewers in each episode of Single Ladies," VH1 said in a statement. "Although we've decided not to move forward with another season, we hope to work again with the talented cast, creatives and producers as well as our partners at Flavor Unit Entertainment in the near future. We also thank the show's fans for their support since the premiere in 2011."

Single Ladies, which centers around the lives of three friends, is produced by Queen Latifah's Flavor Unit.

The show's last original aired on Feb. 24 and garnered a 0.9 adults 18-49 rating and 1.7 million viewers, according to live-plus-same day numbers.

The announcement comes less than a week after the network ordered 10 episodes of drama Hindsight, which was the first scripted series order under programming head Susan Levison, who took over from Jeff Olde last August.