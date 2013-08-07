Susan Levison to Head Programming at VH1

Susan Levison has been named executive VP of original

programming and production at VH1, the network announced on Wednesday. She will

report to VH1 president Tom Calderone.

Levison will oversee the network's current original programming

like Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Hit the Floor, as well as development,

based in Los Angeles. She fills the position vacated by Jeff Olde, who left VH1to join E! as executive VP of program development.

"Susan's proven expertise in crafting engaging stories with

strong characters in reality formats and scripted dramas and comedies makes her

a perfect match for VH1 and our successful mix of music, pop culture, humor and

nostalgia programming," Calderone said in a statement.

Levison comes to VH1 from FishBowl Worldwide, where she sold

unscripted series to Bravo, truTV, Fuse and VH1, and scripted projects to NBC,

MTV, The CW and Comedy Central. Prior to that she held various positions at Fox

Broadcasting, including senior VP of comedy development, VP of drama

development and director of alternative programming.