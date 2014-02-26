VH1 Orders Drama Series 'Hindsight'

VH1 announced Wednesday that it has given a 10-episode order to drama series Hindsight. The series is set to premiere in 2015.

Hindsight is the first scripted series ordered at VH1 under Susan Levison, who became executive VP of original programming and production last August. Levison replaced Jeff Olde, who left to join E!

"Hindsight is a great mix of sweetness, drama, 90's nostalgia and humor,” Levison said. "This series will resonate with our viewers because it offers the ultimate wish fulfillment—the chance to do things differently the second time around. We're thrilled to continue our big push into scripted series development and are proud to partner with such talented auspices."

The series is written and executive produced by Emily Fox. Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman will executive produce for Timberman/Beverly. Maggie Malina will also executive produce, as will as will Alex Motlagh for Pop Films. Levison and Jill Holmes will serve as executive producers for VH1. Michael Trim directed the pilot.